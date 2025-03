Kelan, Hyvilin ja Verohallinnon sekä Espoon ja Oulun kaupunkien julkilausuma: Tiedon liikkuvuus parantaa palveluja ja tehostaa julkista sektoria

Kela receives more applications for basic social assistance than previously – One in four applicants fails to meet criteria 12.3.2025 11:55:03 EET | Press release

The most common reason for the rejection of an application for social assistance is that the applicant's income exceeds the criteria for social assistance. Another common reason is that the customer has not submitted the supporting documents, such as bank statements, that Kela needs to process their application despite requests to do so.