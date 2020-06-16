Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited – Approval of written procedure and amendments to the terms and conditions of its EUR 60 million bonds with ISIN: SE0010296632
Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited (the "Company") today announces the successful completion of the written procedure that was initiated on 17th February 2025 in relation to the Company's outstanding up to EUR 60,000,000 senior secured floating rate bond loan with ISIN SE0010296632 (the "Bonds"), regarding certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds thereby, inter alia, extending the term of the Bonds until 4th of July 2024 and amending the redemption amount from 110 to 103.00 per cent of the Nominal Amount (the "Proposal").
A sufficient number of bondholders participated in the written procedure in order to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the bondholders voted in favour to approve the Proposal.
The Notice of Written Procedure is available on the Company's website (www.sunborn.com/press) and on Stamdata (www.stamdata.com).
For further information, please contact:
Hans Niemi, CEO
Telephone: Finland +358 24454513
Email: hans.niemi@sunborn.com
