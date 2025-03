Kempower ja TSG toimittivat kaksi sähköbussien pikalatusvarikkoa Italian Emilia-Romagnaan joukkoliikenneoperaattori SETA:lle

Kempower and TSG drive public transport operator SETA’s e-bus transition in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region with the opening of two ultra-fast charging depots 13.3.2025 09:30:00 EET | Press release

The Finnish DC fast-charging manufacturer Kempower has partnered with mobility infrastructure specialist TSG Italia to deliver two new e-bus charging sites in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Local public transport operator SETA’s bus depots in Reggio Emilia and Piacenza have been equipped with enough ultra-fast charging points to cater for more than 50 vehicles in total, which will support the public transport operator’s ongoing transition to electric buses.