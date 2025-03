Admicom kiihdyttää tekoälykehitystään 2,4 miljoonan euron tutkimushankkeella

Admicom: Change in the content of financial reporting 12.3.2025 13:32:00 EET | Press release

Unofficial translation of the company release on March 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. EET. In case the document differs from the original, the Finnish version prevails. Admicom Oyj ("Admicom" or the "Company") expands the content of its financial reporting for the first (Q1) and third (Q3) quarters as of Q1/2025 reporting. As a result of the change, the company will publish financial reports for Q1 and Q3 that correspond to the content of half-year reporting, and the reports will be named interim reports. The change is based on the company's desire to provide investors with more extensive information in connection with quarterly releases. As a result of the change, the business reviews for the first and third quarters will be expanded into interim reports, which include, in addition to key figures and the CEO's review, explanations of the earnings trend and financial position of the current financial year and the latest quarter, as well as the Group's income statement, balance sheet, cash flow