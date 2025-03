Fingrid-lehti 1/2025: kunnilla ratkaiseva asema energiasiirtymän mahdollistajana

Supplement to the proposals of Fingrid Oyj’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2025 12.3.2025 09:37:18 EET | Press release

On 31 January 2025, Fingrid Oyj published the proposals of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2025. Fingrid supplements the published release as follows: In addition to the already published proposals, the Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen will be elected as Fingrid’s new Board member for the term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen would be elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors. Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen, M.Sc. (Business Economics), Finnish citizen. Virkkunen acts as a chair of the board for Sotkamo Silver Oy, as a vice chair of the board for Länsirata Oy, as a vice chair of the board for Neova Oy, and as a board member for Robit Oyj. In addition, she acts as a chair of the Audit Committees for the above-mentioned boards. Virkkunen will resign from her position in the board of Neova Oy. Earlier Virkkunen has acted