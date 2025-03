Vanajanlinna Group yhdistyy osaksi Bon Group Oy:tä

Vanajanlinna Group merges into Bon Group Oy 17.3.2025 13:00:00 EET | Tiedote

Vanajanlinna Oy, one of Finland's best-known B2B travel companies, merged with growth company Bon Group Oy on March 16, 2025. At the same time, Bon Group Oy will expand into a nationwide experience hospitality group. With the merger, Bon Group Group's turnover will increase to approximately 17 million euros and the service offering will also expand to accommodation services in addition to the previous high-quality event, meeting and party services, as well as restaurant and entertainment services.