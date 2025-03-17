Vanajanlinna Group merges into Bon Group Oy
Vanajanlinna Oy, one of Finland's best-known B2B travel companies, merged with growth company Bon Group Oy on March 16, 2025. At the same time, Bon Group Oy will expand into a nationwide experience hospitality group.
With the merger, Bon Group Group's turnover will increase to approximately 17 million euros and the service offering will also expand to accommodation services in addition to the previous high-quality event, meeting and party services, as well as restaurant and entertainment services.
"I am excited about this growth spurt, which will also bring accommodation services to our company. Our company will grow to a group of almost two hundred employees through the merger. Through the merger, we will operate in two significant tourist centres in Levi and Tahko and gain a foothold in Häme, just outside the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, where we now operate and develop some of the most famous accommodation facilities. Approximately three million euros of our company's turnover comes from international tourism, and this will continue to be one of our focus areas. We offer Finland's most successful B2B meetings, Finland's most exciting golf experiences, the most renowned signature restaurants in their field, and Finland's most renowned and international tourist destinations under one roof. In addition, the new company will scale its Bon Staff, Bon Events and Bon Catering services to other destinations in Finland. With Kalle Rovanperä and Peter Fredman, who joined our company at the end of last year, and with the new owners who are now joining our company, many new doors are already open and we are still in negotiations for significant further expansions," says Ville Puustinen, CEO of Bon Group Oy.
"This merger offers significant synergy benefits, renewal, and strengthens our position in the market. We, the owners of Vanajanlinna, were particularly interested in Bon Group's strong ambition for growth and ability to create experiences". We believe that we can best meet the challenges of the industry by being part of a larger and developing entity in the future. Bon Group's interestingness and desire to develop energetically also strengthen Vanajanlinna's strong story. It has been easy to agree with Bon Group's customer promises 'We make the moments' and 'Great to meet you', as Vanajanlinna is known specifically for high-profile corporate events and exclusive accommodation services," says Teemu Lehto, Chairman of the Board of Vanajanlinna Oy.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Ville PuustinenCEOBon Group OyPuh:+358 41 310 6243Puh:+358 41 310 6243ville@bongroup.fi
Teemu LehtoChair of the Board Vanajanlinna Oy/Bon Group OyPuh:+358 400-85 1546teemu.lehto@momentingroup.com
Linkit
About Vanajanlinna Oy and Bon Group Oy
Vanajanlinna Oy offers high-quality accommodation, event, meeting and party services from historical Häme to Arctic Lapland. Vanajanlinna Oy includes Vanajanlinna accommodation and restaurant operations, Linna Golf restaurant operations, Metsänvartijan Tila, Mukkulan Manor and Levi Spirit. The company is known for its high-quality services and unique experiences. The company's owners are Matu Capital Oy, Momentin Group Oy, Vekka Invest Oy, Lynx Rave Invest Oy, Mika Walkamo and Marko Majamäki.
Bon Group Oy is a growth-oriented hospitality group operating in growth centers and the country's most attractive tourist centers, which is committed to developing its operations sustainably. The company's goal is to offer the best experience and encounter on the market at each of its locations. The company was previously known as Pro Restaurants Oy, which also renewed its brand in November 2024 to Bon Group Oy at the end of the investment round. Bon Group Oy continues to implement its growth strategy, growing both organically and by acquiring cash-flow positive well-known restaurants to its portfolio. The company aims to become the largest privately owned restaurant company in Finland. The company's goal is a turnover of 50 million euros by 2033.
The company's owners are Ville Puustinen, Mikko Rosendahl, Kalle Rovanperä, Erno Vainanen, HPV-Invest Oy, Vekka Invest Oy, PNT Group Oy and Fredman Capital Oy.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Bon Group Oy
Vanajanlinna Group yhdistyy osaksi Bon Group Oy:tä17.3.2025 13:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Suomen tunnetuimpiin matkailualan B2B -yrityksiin lukeutuva Vanajanlinna Oy yhdistyi osaksi kasvuyhtiö Bon Group Oy:tä 16. maaliskuuta 2025. Samalla Bon Group Oy laajenee valtakunnalliseksi experience hospitality -konserniksi. Yhdistymisen myötä Bon Group konsernin liikevaihto kasvaa noin 17 miljoonaan euroon ja palvelu-tarjonta laajenee myös majoituspalveluihin aiempien korkealaatuisten tapahtuma-, kokous- ja juhlapalvelujen sekä ravintola- ja viihdepalvelujen lisäksi.
Kalle Rovanperä and Fredman Capital to speed up Pro Restaurants Oy's growth leap - with the goal of building the largest privately owned restaurant company, Bon Group Oy19.11.2024 09:00:00 EET | Press release
Investment company Fredman Capital Oy and rally world champion Kalle Rovanperä have joined Pro Restaurants Oy yesterday through a directed share issue aimed at the company's owners. The new owners strengthen Pro Restaurants Oy's position in the restaurant industry and support the company's growth goals.Fredman Capital Oy is an investment company that specializes in supporting and developing growth companies.
Kalle Rovanperä ja Fredman Capital vauhdittamaan Pro Restaurants Oy:n kasvuloikkaa - tavoitteena rakentaa suurin yksityisomisteinen ravintolayhtiö Bon Group Oy19.11.2024 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote
Sijoitusyhtiö Fredman Capital Oy ja rallin maailmanmestari Kalle Rovanperä ovat eilen liittyneet Pro Restaurants Oy yhtiön omistajiin suunnatun osakeannin kautta. Uudet omistajat vahvistavat Pro Restaurants Oy:n asemaa ravintola-alalla ja tukevat yhtiön kasvutavoitteita. Fredman Capital Oy on sijoitusyhtiö, joka on erikoistunut kasvuyritysten tukemiseen ja kehittämiseen.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme