Vanajanlinna Group merges into Bon Group Oy

"I am excited about this growth spurt, which will also bring accommodation services to our company. Our company will grow to a group of almost two hundred employees through the merger. Through the merger, we will operate in two significant tourist centres in Levi and Tahko and gain a foothold in Häme, just outside the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, where we now operate and develop some of the most famous accommodation facilities. Approximately three million euros of our company's turnover comes from international tourism, and this will continue to be one of our focus areas. We offer Finland's most successful B2B meetings, Finland's most exciting golf experiences, the most renowned signature restaurants in their field, and Finland's most renowned and international tourist destinations under one roof. In addition, the new company will scale its Bon Staff, Bon Events and Bon Catering services to other destinations in Finland. With Kalle Rovanperä and Peter Fredman, who joined our company at the end of last year, and with the new owners who are now joining our company, many new doors are already open and we are still in negotiations for significant further expansions," says Ville Puustinen, CEO of Bon Group Oy.

"This merger offers significant synergy benefits, renewal, and strengthens our position in the market. We, the owners of Vanajanlinna, were particularly interested in Bon Group's strong ambition for growth and ability to create experiences". We believe that we can best meet the challenges of the industry by being part of a larger and developing entity in the future. Bon Group's interestingness and desire to develop energetically also strengthen Vanajanlinna's strong story. It has been easy to agree with Bon Group's customer promises 'We make the moments' and 'Great to meet you', as Vanajanlinna is known specifically for high-profile corporate events and exclusive accommodation services," says Teemu Lehto, Chairman of the Board of Vanajanlinna Oy.