Presidentti Stubb vierailee Nuijamaan raja-asemalla

President Stubb to discuss Ukraine at Virtual Meeting of Leaders 14.3.2025 09:24:40 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 14/2025 14 March 2025 On Saturday 15 March 2025, President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will participate in a virtual meeting of leaders on Ukraine at the invitation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The meeting is a follow-up to the summit on Ukraine hosted by Prime Minister Starmer in London on 2 March 2025. The meeting will focus on support for Ukraine, negotiations to end the war and related security arrangements.