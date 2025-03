Kutsu: Monira Al Qadirin näyttely Kiasmassa kietoutuu yhteisen kohtalonkysymyksemme ympärille – näyttelyn esittely medialle 20.3.2025

Nordic Countries Pavilion announces artists for the 61st International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia 13.3.2025 11:00:00 EET | Press release

The Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma has selected Klara Kristalova, Benjamin Orlow and Tori Wrånes to represent the Nordic Countries Pavilion at the 61st International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. The exhibition will be curated by Kiasma’s Chief Curator, Anna Mustonen, and commissioned by Kiasma in collaboration with Moderna Museet, Sweden, and OCA – Office for Contemporary Art Norway.