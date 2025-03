Huijausviestejä liikkeellä Kelan nimissä – uusi huijaus pyytää muuttamaan sairausvakuutustietoja

You can now use OmaKela to submit a call request and confirm your identity before you call Kela 17.3.2025 08:58:30 EET | Press release

The OmaKela e-service now allows you to submit call requests and confirm your identity before you call our customer service. Calls can still be made to our customer service numbers without completing this step, but confirming your identity in advance ensures faster and more secure service. OmaKela is also currently piloting a chat service where you can ask our specialists for advice online.