Muistutuskutsu 27.3. klo 8.30: Millainen on työ, joka antaa enemmän kuin ottaa?

Study: Highly educated returning migrant men earn more than the comparison population 17.3.2025 07:00:00 EET | Press release

A register survey by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health examined how Finnish-born highly educated returning migrant men and women find their place on the labour market after returning from abroad. The earned income of returnee men was higher than that of the comparison population of the same age. However, there was no similar difference among women. Men were overall more integrated into work life than women.