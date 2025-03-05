Consortia selected for second stage of SRC programme call
The Strategic Research Council (SRC) established within the Research Council of Finland has invited 28 consortia to the second stage of the SRC programme call.
Approximately half of letters of intent submitted at the first call stage went through to the second stage. The selections were made based on the proposed projects’ alignment with the programme themes and objectives and their potential for scientific and societal impact.
The SRC programme Skills, Labour Supply and Migration in Future Finland (SKILLS) attracted 34 letters of intent, of which 15 were invited to the second stage. The SRC programme Economy and Welfare in an Era of Strategic Competition (WELEC) attracted 21 letters of intent, of which 13 are through to the second stage.
Societally relevant research topics
Starting in late 2025, the six-year research programmes will focus on two research themes of major societal importance. The SRC programme Skills, Labour Supply and Migration in Future Finland (SKILLS) examines the means and conditions to ensure a sufficient supply of labour and skills in the future. The SRC programme Economy and Welfare in an Era of Strategic Competition (WELEC) focuses on how and by what means the economy can develop and lay the foundations for prosperity in society.
The full applications will be reviewed in two different panels. One panel will focus on scientific relevance and quality, the other on societal relevance and impact. The SRC will decide in September on the projects to be included in the programmes.
The SRC is also seeking part-time programme directors for the programmes. The programme directors will be tasked with supporting the formation of the programme package and promoting cross-programme scientific and societal impact. More information about the call for programme directors will be published in March. The call opens on 18 March.
Inquiries and more information
- SKILLS: Applications selected to second stage of SRC call (PDF, in Finnish)
- WELEC: Applications selected to second stage of SRC call (PDF, in Finnish)
Skills, Labour Supply and Migration in Future Finland (SKILLS)
- Siru Oksa, Senior Science Adviser, tel. +358 295 335 125
Economy and Welfare in an Era of Strategic Competition (WELEC)
- Tuomas Katajarinne, Senior Science Adviser, tel. +358 295 335 067
Our email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi.
Research Council of Finland Communications
Vesa Varpula, Communications Specialist
tel. +358 295 335 131
firstname.lastname(at)aka.fi
