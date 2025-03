Presidentti Stubb vierailulle Satakuntaan

President of Ukraine to visit Finland 18.3.2025 16:50:06 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 17/2025 18 March 2025 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska will pay an official visit to Finland on Wednesday 19 March 2025. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb and his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb. The visit will begin with a welcoming ceremony in the courtyard of the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. The formal talks held at the Presidential Palace will focus on Finland’s support for Ukraine and steps to end Russia’s war of aggression. In addition to the Presidents, the discussions will be attended by, among others, Minister of Finance Riikka Purra, Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen. At the end of the discussions, the Presidents will hold a joint press conference. When the talks continue after the press conference, representatives of defence industry companies will also join in. Presiden