Ukrainan presidentti viralliselle vierailulle Suomeen

President Stubb to visit Satakunta 18.3.2025 15:01:21 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 16/2025 18 March 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will travel to Rauma and Harjavalta on Wednesday 26 March 2025. The day will begin with a visit to Rauma Marine Constructions Oy’s shipyard in Rauma. The programme includes a guided tour of the shipyard’s production facilities, where construction of the first multi-purpose corvette of the Pohjanmaa-class for the Finnish Navy is being completed. The visit continues at Karin campus, which opened in 2024. Karin campus brings together study and leisure opportunities for people of all ages in Rauma. During the visit, President Stubb will meet students and have a tour of the campus facilities. At the end of the visit, President Stubb will meet the general public in the campus sports hall at 11.30. In the afternoon, the President will make a visit to the factory of Oras Oy, which manufactures faucets and other sanitary fittings. Oras Oy celebrates its 80t