Sitra aloittaa muutosneuvottelut

Futures Barometer 2025: Finns’ confidence in future plummets – trust in local and regional democracy on shaky ground 13.3.2025 01:00:00 EET | Press release

According to Sitra’s Futures Barometer, the most important issues affecting voting decisions in municipal and regional elections in Finland are jobs, preserving the welfare state and national security. People still have faith in their own future, but confidence in the future of their municipality, Finland and especially humanity is faltering.