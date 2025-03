GRK Infra Oyj julkistaa suunnitellun listautumisantinsa merkintähinnan ja lisätietoa sen osakkeiden listaamisesta Nasdaq Helsingin pörssilistalle

GRK has been selected to participate in the largest Rail Baltica project in Estonia to date 13.3.2025 15:33:58 EET | Press release

Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ has on selected GRK Eesti AS, GRK Finland Ltd, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, NGE Contracting, TSO AS, Sweco Finland Oy and Sweco Sverige AB to design and construct the Rail Baltica main railway in Estonia. The project is being carried out using the alliance model. The initial value of the project for GRK is estimated to be around 158–216 million euros. The final value of the contract will be clarified later based on the development phase.