Helsinki aikoo myydä Kirkkonummelta 200 hehtaaria luonnonsuojeluun

Helsinki East Urban Centre to be built around Stoa and Puhos – detail plans are entering the decision-making phase 21.3.2025 10:29:00 EET | Press release

The Itäkeskus area will transform from a suburban centre into the more city-like Helsinki East Urban Centre as the plans for the area of Cultural Centre Stoa, Puhos Shopping Centre and Puotila metro station advance. The area will feature new housing for approximately 2,300 residents. The Urban Environment Committee will consider the plans on 25 March. The goal is for construction to begin in 2026.