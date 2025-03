Ydinturvallinen vuosi 2024

Preparation of a national programme to reduce skin cancer caused by UV radiation started 13.3.2025 11:39:08 EET | Press release

The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK), commissioned by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, has started to prepare a national programme to reduce skin cancer caused by UV radiation. The aim of the programme, which will be prepared and implemented in 2024 – 2027, is to increase the efficiency of work to prevent skin cancer.