KUTSU medialle: Karin Hellman ja Arte povera – Uusi luku -näyttelyiden tiedotustilaisuus ti 8.4.2025 klo 10.00 EMMAssa

The Fine Arts Academy of Finland Foundation Prize awarded to Axel Straschnoy, Johanna Lonka, Kaija Hinkula and Bita Razavi 25.2.2025 15:10:00 EET | Press release

The art prize established by the Fine Arts Academy of Finland Foundation in 2013 has been awarded for the sixth time. The 2025 prize has been granted to four artists, announced at a press conference held at EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, 25 February 2025. For the first time, the prize was awarded to multiple artists. The main prize was granted to visual artist and filmmaker Axel Straschnoy (b. 1978), while visual artists Kaija Hinkula (b. 1984), Johanna Lonka (b. 1975), and Bita Razavi (b. 1983) were also honoured with an award.