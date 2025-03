Kutsu medialle: Mediatilaisuus 2.4.2025 St1:n Vantaan Ruskeasannan asemalla

Energy company St1 transitions to a One Brand strategy in Finland, Sweden and Norway 26.3.2025 09:01:28 EET | Press release

St1 is transitioning to a One Brand strategy, consolidating all its retail operations under the St1 brand across the Nordic countries. After over a year of preparation, St1 will rebrand all its approximately 630 Shell branded sites to St1, marking the beginning of a unified, strong Nordic St1 energy station network consisting of 1,250 energy stations. The rebranding of sites to St1 starts in April and the sites are open and serve customers during the rebranding work.