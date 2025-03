Raportti: Kelan kuntoutus tukee työelämässä pysymistä ja sinne siirtymistä

Changes in Kela’s benefit payments and customer service opening hours during Easter 26.3.2025 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Because of Easter, unemployment status reports can be filed and unemployment benefits will be paid earlier than usual. Customers whose application and supporting documents arrive at Kela by 4 April 2025 at the latest will have their social assistance payment for April deposited into their bank account before Easter. On Holy Thursday, 17 April 2025, regular customer service will be available until 13.00, while service for customers in urgent need of social assistance will be available until 16.00.