Presidentti Stubb Ukrainan turvallisuutta käsittelevään päämieskokoukseen Pariisiin

Open house at the residence of the President of the Republic of Finland 20.3.2025 10:15:47 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 18/2025 20 March 2025 The public will have the opportunity to visit the temporary residence of the President of the Republic of Finland in Munkkiniemi, Helsinki, on Saturday 29 March 2025 between 11.00 and 16.00. Visitors arriving before 15.00 will be admitted, but no new queuers will be allowed after this time. The visit will take place in the public areas of the residence. During the short tour, visitors will have access to three different rooms, each featuring contemporary art selected by the presidential couple. The tour is not guided, but questions about the premises and the works of art on display will be answered by staff from the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland and the artists. The tour is estimated to take approximately 20 minutes. Open house events have been held at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki in 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2017. For more information on the temporary residence of the Presiden