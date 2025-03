Betolarille patentti testinäytteiden säilytysolosuhteita vakioivalle olosuhdekaapille

Betolar's new low-carbon shotcrete solution for production use at Outokumpu's Kemi mine 17.12.2024 10:24:37 EET | Tiedote

Betolar has developed a new mixed cement-based shotcrete solution based on CEM III standards for Outokumpu. The solution will be taken into production use at the beginning of 2025 at Outokumpu's Kemi chrome mine, which will become the world’s first operating carbon neutral mine by the end of 2025.