Betolar has been granted a patent for a climate cabinet that standardizes the storage conditions of test samples

The climate cabinet includes a multi-level rotating storage system that enhances sample handling and optimizes space usage. The rotating storage structure enables automatic movement and precise regulation of test samples, reducing manual work and ensuring consistent test conditions throughout the handling cycle. Laboratory tests using the uniform storage conditions enabled by the climate cabinet can yield more reliable measurement results than usual and thus reduce the need for parallel test series. These factors together shorten the product development and quality assurance time and produce higher quality automated remotely readable data for Betolar's AI-supported platform. This, in turn, enhances the development of Betolar's low-carbon mining solutions and the development of its own low-carbon side stream-based binders obtained in conjunction with metal separation.

In addition to concrete and binder development, the solution can also be utilized in other industries where stable temperature and humidity conditions for sample storage are required. In addition to utilizing its own laboratory operations, Betolar aims to commercialize the innovation for use by other operators.

The newly granted patent strengthens Betolar's already strong patent portfolio and demonstrates the company's commitment to developing innovations and high-quality solutions for the mining, metal, and construction industries. Betolar has a total of 20 active patent families and 49 granted patents.

Betolar's innovation team has worked diligently on this invention, and the granting of the patent is a significant achievement that supports the company's business goals and improves industry practices.

"This innovation has been part of Betolar's own research and development work for several years, enhancing the handling of test samples and has proven to be a very good and functional solution. Since there was nothing similar on the market, Betolar developed a solution for its own laboratory. The climate cabinet improves the ability of laboratories and industries to control the conditions of their test materials more effectively. We believe that this invention will also benefit others," says Tuija Kalpala, President & CEO of Betolar.