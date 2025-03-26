Betolar has been granted a patent for a climate cabinet that standardizes the storage conditions of test samples
Betolar has been granted a patent in Finland for a climate cabinet that standardizes the storage conditions of test samples. The patented climate cabinet offers a solution for handling test samples of hardening materials such as concrete, geopolymers, or other cement-based materials in controlled conditions. The equipment enables the control of temperature and humidity of test samples, which is an essential factor in ensuring durability and performance. The device allows for a large storage capacity of samples with a small floor area and can be placed in normal dry room laboratory facilities or, for example, in movable laboratories.
The climate cabinet includes a multi-level rotating storage system that enhances sample handling and optimizes space usage. The rotating storage structure enables automatic movement and precise regulation of test samples, reducing manual work and ensuring consistent test conditions throughout the handling cycle. Laboratory tests using the uniform storage conditions enabled by the climate cabinet can yield more reliable measurement results than usual and thus reduce the need for parallel test series. These factors together shorten the product development and quality assurance time and produce higher quality automated remotely readable data for Betolar's AI-supported platform. This, in turn, enhances the development of Betolar's low-carbon mining solutions and the development of its own low-carbon side stream-based binders obtained in conjunction with metal separation.
In addition to concrete and binder development, the solution can also be utilized in other industries where stable temperature and humidity conditions for sample storage are required. In addition to utilizing its own laboratory operations, Betolar aims to commercialize the innovation for use by other operators.
The newly granted patent strengthens Betolar's already strong patent portfolio and demonstrates the company's commitment to developing innovations and high-quality solutions for the mining, metal, and construction industries. Betolar has a total of 20 active patent families and 49 granted patents.
Betolar's innovation team has worked diligently on this invention, and the granting of the patent is a significant achievement that supports the company's business goals and improves industry practices.
"This innovation has been part of Betolar's own research and development work for several years, enhancing the handling of test samples and has proven to be a very good and functional solution. Since there was nothing similar on the market, Betolar developed a solution for its own laboratory. The climate cabinet improves the ability of laboratories and industries to control the conditions of their test materials more effectively. We believe that this invention will also benefit others," says Tuija Kalpala, President & CEO of Betolar.
Yhteyshenkilöt
Tuija KalpalaPresident and CEOPuh:+358 50 567 6608tuija.kalpala@betolar.com
Linkit
About Betolar
Betolar is a circular economy enabler and materials technology specialist, providing innovative solutions to help use industrial sidestreams to produce low-carbon and cement-free products for the mining and construction sectors. Betolar's mission is to help reduce carbon emissions and the use of virgin resources in mining and construction.
Betolar's circular economic innovations significantly reduce CO2 emissions from cement use and the use of virgin raw materials by utilizing industrial sidestreams. Betolar is continuously developing its low-carbon Geoprime solution for the mining, metals and construction industries. In addition, Betolar's AI-based data platform creates value from industrial side streams and accelerates solution development. The SidePrime analytics service, based on the data platform, maps the potential for utilization of industrial side streams and waste.
Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information www.betolar.com.
Betolar studied the circular economy use of ashes generated from Alva-yhtiöt energy production using the SidePrime analysis service3.2.2025 08:15:00 EET | Tiedote
Betolar conducted a commercial AI-assisted research project for Alva-yhtiöt. The project examined the ashes generated from energy production and mapped their potential for use as a cement-replacing binder material, for example in construction, infrastructure, and mining industries.
The world's lowest-emission hollow core slabs developed by Betolar and Consolis Parma enter the production phase29.1.2025 08:45:24 EET | Tiedote
The world's lowest-emission hollow core slabs developed by Betolar and Consolis Parma enter the production phase.
