Itävallan liittopresidentti työvierailulle Suomeen

President Stubb to attend meeting in Paris on peace and security for Ukraine 25.3.2025 19:15:31 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 19/2025 25 March 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will attend a meeting of heads of state and government in Paris on Thursday 27 March 2025. The host of the meeting is President of France Emmanuel Macron. The meeting will discuss the continuation and reinforcement of support to Ukraine, negotiations for a ceasefire and a lasting peace, and related security arrangements.