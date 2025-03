Presidentti Stubb työvierailulle Lontooseen

Austrian Federal President to pay working visit to Finland 27.3.2025 14:05:27 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 20/2025 27 March 2025 Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen will pay a working visit to Finland with his spouse Doris Schmidauer on 3–4 April 2025. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb. In addition to bilateral relations between Finland and Austria, President Stubb and Federal President Van der Bellen will discuss issues such as Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, the security situation in Europe and transatlantic relations. Following their discussions, the Presidents will hold a joint press conference. During his stay in Helsinki, President Van der Bellen will also meet with the Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho. In addition, he will visit the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats (Hybrid CoE) and get acquainted with the activities of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard District.