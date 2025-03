Tutkimus: Testauksen ja laadunvarmistuksen merkitys digitaalisten palveluiden toimivuudelle kasvaa, tekoälyyn suhtaudutaan varoen

Timur Kärki awarded as Chair of the Year 2024 at the Finnish Foundation for Share Promotion gala 30.1.2025 07:15:00 EET | Press release

Gofore’s Chair of the Board and co-founder Timur Kärki has been awarded Chair of the Board of 2024 at the annual gala organised by Finnish Foundation for Share Promotion. Kärki has acted as Chair of the Board of Gofore since 2019, and prior to this as the company's long-term CEO. He has been a trusted face of the growth company for a long time.