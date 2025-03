Kempower ja E.ON sähköistävät Comett Plusin bussikaluston Tšekin tasavallassa

Faast Point launches a new public EV charging brand in the Virta charging network with Kempower Station Chargers – Enabling maximum charging speed for most of the EVs on the market 18.3.2025 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Faast Point, a new Finnish charge point operator (CPO), has launched a new fast charging chain in Finland, enabling maximum charging speed for most of the electric cars on the market. The chain's first DC charging station opened at the Jari-Pekka service station in Joroinen in February. The EV charging station chain brings a new offering to EV drivers on the Finnish roads, with illuminated and roof covered charging areas, using Kempower Station Chargers, Kempower’s all-in-one charger, offering the same reliable and user-friendly charging experience, known from the more widely used Kempower Satellites.