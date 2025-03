Keskuspankkitalletuksille maksetut korot rasittivat edellisvuoden tapaan Suomen Pankin toiminnallista tulosta

Number of loans granted to own-account workers has decreased 28.3.2025 10:00:00 EET | Press release

At the end of February 2025, Finnish own-account workers[1] had a total of EUR 3.5 billion in loans drawn down from Finnish banks for business purposes. The loan stock has declined continuously since the end of 2016, and it also continued to decline in February at an annual rate of 5.4%. The loan stock peaked at EUR 5.2 billion in September 2014. The contraction of the loan stock reflected a reduction in drawdowns of new loans. Monthly drawdowns began to decline slightly already before the COVID pandemic, and during the past two years or so, they have stabilised at a lower level than before COVID. In February 2025, own-account workers drew down new loans for business purposes in the amount of EUR 39 million, which was less than a half of the February average for the period covered by the statistics before COVID. According to Statistics Finland, new enterprises belonging to natural persons are being registered as previously. The decline in the loan volume, however, may be affected by va