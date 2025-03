Vammaisten tulkkauspalvelu tulkkaa jatkossa myös näyttötaulujen tekstejä

New opening hours for Kela’s Matinkylä service point 27.3.2025 09:10:00 EET | Press release

The opening hours of Kela’s service point in Matinkylä, Espoo will change as of 31 March 2025. The new opening hours for walk-in customers are 12.00–15.00 on all weekdays except Wednesday. The service is also available by appointment on all weekdays. Almost all Kela-related matters can also be handled online or over the phone.