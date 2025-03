Presidentti Stubb tapasi Yhdysvaltain presidentti Donald Trumpin Floridassa

President Stubb to pay working visit to London 27.3.2025 19:08:41 EET | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 21/2025 27 March 2025 President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb will pay a working visit to London on Monday 31 March 2025. In the morning, President Stubb will visit the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he will deliver a speech on the transformation of the multilateral order and discuss with students during a Q&A session. In the afternoon, the President will meet with Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The meeting will focus on bilateral relations between Finland and the United Kingdom, the strengthening of support for Ukraine and the efforts to end Russia's war of aggression, as well as the global security situation. President Stubb will also meet with Richard Moore, Chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service.