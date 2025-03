TampereRaw-yhtyeen uusi konserttisarja tekee nykymusiikkia saavutettavaksi Tampere-talossa

Tampere Opera celebrates 80 years – anniversary production is Verdi’s Don Carlos 5.3.2025 09:00:00 EET | Tiedote

Next year, Tampere Opera will celebrate its 80th anniversary. The highlight of the anniversary year will be Giuseppe Verdi’s Don Carlos, premiering at Tampere Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. A total of six performances will be held. The production is directed by Tuomas Parkkinen, with two of Finland’s brightest opera stars, bass Mika Kares and soprano Marjukka Tepponen, in the lead roles. Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra will be conducted by Giancarlo Andretta. Tickets for the opera are now on sale.