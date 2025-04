Kutsu medialle: Dafna Maimonin Oireita-näyttelyn tiedotustilaisuus to 24.4. Kiasmassa

Oil transports us, warms us and dresses us – to destruction: Monira Al Qadiri’s Kiasma exhibition revolves around the question of our common destiny 20.3.2025 09:12:00 EET | Press release

Monira Al Qadiri’s art deals with what it feels like to live a modern life made possible by oil during the accelerating climate crisis. The starting point for her new exhibition is the way that this raw material formed over millions of years has been almost surreptitiously interwoven into human history and destiny. The subject is personal for her: Al Qadiri grew up next door to oil refineries in Kuwait and experienced the Gulf War as a child. Deep Fate is her first solo exhibition in the Nordic countries. It opens at Kiasma on Friday.