Viikkokatsaus 14.–18.4.2025

Good oxygen situation in the Gulf of Finland in January 2.4.2025 08:40:00 EEST | Press release

Observations made during the January expedition of the marine research vessel Aranda showed that the oxygen situation in the Gulf of Finland was the best in the last five winters. While the oxygen situation in the deeps of the Bothnian Sea remains reasonably good, it is deteriorating gradually. Phosphorus flows into the Gulf of Bothnia from the main basin, increasing concentrations in this sea area.