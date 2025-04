Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre Invests Heavily in Its Services

Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre (brand name Messukeskus) is enhancing the appeal of both Finland and Helsinki in collaboration with the City of Helsinki and other partners. The venue is also making substantial investments in service development.

Starting this September, a new seating acquisition will enable arena-style seating for up to 7,500 attendees, featuring state-of-the-art lighting and sound technology in our largest halls. Additionally, Messukeskus now boasts the largest LED wall in a meeting room in Finland, spanning over 100 square metres.

Over the next two years, Messukeskus will continue to invest and expand by building Solar, an event space of the future. The approximately 20-million-euro construction project is one of the largest investments the venue has made in recent decades. Alongside Solar, the venue’s façade and main entrance will also be renovated. The bright and spacious glass-structured event space is expected to be completed in autumn 2027.

Sustainability at Messukeskus Means Action

Messukeskus’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond safety and environmental initiatives to include social responsibility. The venue employs individuals requiring special support and assists congress organisers with socially significant projects.

This year, Messukeskus is further strengthening its sustainability efforts by piloting the ISO 20121:2024 certification in collaboration with the EAN congress organiser.

Knowledgeable and versatile staff receive praise. “When we speak about the venue, it's more than just a building; it's about the people behind it! The Messukeskus staff truly know what they’re doing, and every single person is so friendly, from the carpet guys to security,” describes Florian Wild, congress manager of the EAN congress held at Messukeskus last summer.

Finland: A Friendly, Safe, and Responsible Congress Destination

International congress organisers highlight Finland's strengths, including its friendliness, efficient public transport, pleasant weather, and Helsinki’s clean and enjoyable green spaces. In the 2023 ranking by UIA (Union of International Associations), Finland was the most popular congress country in the Nordics.

For the eighth consecutive year, Finland has been named the happiest country in the world by the UN Sustainable Development Network. Furthermore, Helsinki was listed in 2024 as the world’s most sustainable tourism destination in the Global Destination Sustainability (GDS) index.

Messukeskus will showcase its services at the international IMEX 2025 trade show and congress in Frankfurt and in Barcelona from 20 to 22 May 2025.

International Congresses at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre in 2025:

European Emergency Number Association (EENA) Conference and Exhibition, April 7-11, 2025 (900 participants) https://eenaconference.org/

Meeting of the European Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN), May 14-17, 2025 (4,000 participants) https://espghancongress.org/

European Stroke Organisation (ESO) Conference, May 21-23, 2025 (4,000 participants) https://eso-stroke.org/esoc2025/

19th World Congress of the European Association for Palliative Care (EAPC), May 29-31, 2025 (2,800 participants) https://eapccongress.eu/2025/

International Council of Nurses (ICN), June 9-13, 2025 (5,000 participants) https://www.icn.ch/events/icn-congress-2025-helsinki

11th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), June 21-24, 2025 (6,000 participants) https://www.ean.org/congress2025

European Paediatric Rheumatology Congress (PReS), September 2025 (1,000 participants) https://www.pres.eu/pres2025





