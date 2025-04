Muistutus! KUTSU medialle: Karin Hellman ja Arte povera – Uusi luku -näyttelyiden tiedotustilaisuus ti 8.4.2025 klo 10.00 EMMAssa

INVITATION for media: Press event for exhibitions Karin Hellman and Arte Povera – A New Chapter on Tuesday, 8 April at 10 am in EMMA 25.3.2025 14:00:00 EET | Press invitation

Two new exhibitions are opening at EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art. The first major museum exhibition of Karin Hellman will showcase the artist’s diverse art that experiments with various materials and techniques. Hellman’s work draws parallels with the Arte Povera – A New Chapter exhibition opening simultaneously in the adjacent space. The exhibition celebrates the expressive power of simple materials in the works of both contemporary artists and contemporaries of the movement. Welcome to the press event!