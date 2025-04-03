Is the future led by an algorithm? – Haaga-Helia studies the role of AI in working life
Haaga-Helia has received funding for two projects focusing on human-driven artificial intelligence. The projects will develop the AI skills of experts and explore the role of AI in leadership. It is a topic that will raise debate and shape the future of working life.
A responsible and human-driven approach to AI will create new openings in the near future. The projects of Haaga-Helia's Human-Driven AI Research Group show that applying AI in a value- and people-centred way appeals to the working world – and creates concrete development paths.
Another of Haaga-Helia's new projects, Robo Boss, explores the role of AI in managing expert work.
– The role of AI in management is a subject of much debate and emotion – with experiences and uses varying widely around the world. Our goal is to identify and develop uses that fit the Finnish and Nordic management culture and that emphasise a coaching and encouraging approach, says Anna Lahtinen, Project Manager of the Robo Boss and Senior Researcher at Haaga-Helia.
Lahtinen specifies that it is important that algorithmic leadership is studied from the perspective of European values: open, ethical and responsible.
Funding was also provided to the FinEstAI project, which focuses on developing the AI skills of support function specialists in Finland and Estonia.
–The job description of support function specialists is changing with the digital transformation and the introduction of artificial intelligence. The FinEstAI project aims to support and improve the work of support specialists through AI skills, says Elisabet Rappu, lecturer at Haaga-Helia and project manager of the FinEstAI.
– In addition to technical training, the project helps employees to see their role in a new, innovative way. So the project also aims to boost confidence in their own ability to acquire essential AI skills, Rappu continues.
Project funders and partners
The Robo Boss project received funding from the Finnish Work Environment Fund research on "AI in working life today and tomorrow". A wide range of partners and companies are involved, including Abloy, Foibekartano, Jensen Hughes, Kesko, Sympa, Vetcare, AI Think Group, Atea, the City of Espoo, HENRY, The Union of Professional Engineers in Finland, Länsi-Uudenmaan Kauppakamari, Keuke, NestorPartners, Posintra, SEKES, Sofigate, Suomen Yrityskummit, Terveysteknologia, TIEKE, Tradenomiliitto, the The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, Uudenmaan Yrittäjäy and the City of Vantaa.
The FinEstAI project is implemented in cooperation with Estonian Business School and has received funding from the Interreg Central Baltic programme. The project also provides certification and links to international networks.
Find out more about Human-Driven AI Research Group (in Finnish)
Anna Lahtinen
Senior Researcher, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovation
Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences
Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences
Haaga-Helia is a strongly business orientated university of applied sciences in Finland with five campuses. Through education, research and development, we prepare professionals for business and services. We focus on co-operation, entrepreneurship, innovation and internationality. We are a community of 11 000 students, 700 specialists and 47 000 alumni.
Johtaako tulevaisuudessa algoritmi? – Haaga-Helia tutkii tekoälyn roolia työelämässä3.4.2025 09:52:44 EEST | Tiedote
Haaga-Helian kaksi ihmislähtöiseen tekoälyyn keskittyvää hanketta on saanut rahoituksen. Hankkeissa kehitetään asiantuntijoiden tekoälytaitoja sekä tutkitaan tekoälyn roolia johtamisessa. Kyseessä on aihe, joka herättää keskustelua ja muokkaa työelämän tulevaisuutta.
