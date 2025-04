Kempowerin pikalatausratkaisuja asennettu Revelin latausasemille New Yorkin John F. Kennedyn kansainväliselle lentokentälle sekä San Franciscon Mission Districtiin

Kempower delivers its DC fast-charging solutions to one of the largest EV charging hubs in Malaysia, operated by DC Handal 31.3.2025 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Leading DC fast-charging solutions provider, Kempower, is expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia. The company has already delivered multiple public charging systems to DC Handal in Malaysia. At the end of March 2025, one of the largest charging hubs operated by DC Handal will open at the Mall of Medini in Johor, Malaysia. This charging hub will cater to both passenger and commercial EVs including buses and trucks.