The trade unions: The employers of the care sector demand their employees to be flexible and make them do endless overtime

In the social and health services the personnel is continuously relied on to do overtime and be flexible. The situation has been going on like this for long, and many employees have voted with their feet and switched sectors. The continuous flexibility and long work efforts increase the burden of the work and considerably weaken the well-being at work.

The tiring of the carers affects the patient security directly: a tired and burdened employee makes mistakes more easily at work. The grey overtime is woefully common in the social and health sector. It is not registered officially, but it takes extra time from the employees to do their tasks. Overtime is also reflected in the rest of the life of the employees. Our members keep telling us that it is even more difficult to reach a balance between work and the rest of the life. Without sufficient rest and recovery the strain grows too big and can lead to sickness leave.

The savings pressure of today has driven the wellbeing services counties to an unbearable situation, where employees are fired short-sightedly. Therefore it is inevitable that the employers of the social and health sector and the political decision-makers identify the situation and secure the services sufficient resources. Only by doing so professional and motivated employees can give patients and customers the best care possible. This way security and welfare are guaranteed for everyone, both carers and those taken care of. Improving the work conditions for the professionals of the care and health sector is not just an investment in well-being at work, but also an investment in patient and customer security.

These days it is even more important to identify the significance of the care and health sector as a part of the security of supply and the overall security of the society. The health and welfare of all of us depend on the endurance of the care and health professionals. Therefore we as trade unions aim to promote an establishment of a directive for psychosocial risks in the European Union together with other European trade unions.

The trade unions of the Finnish public sector, JHL, Jyty, SuPer and Tehy, are participating in the campaign of the European umbrella organisation EPSU on the World Health Day, April 7 2025.

Extra information:

JHL´s Chief Executive Officer Mari Keturi, 050 461 9315

Jyty´s chairperson Jonna Voima, 050 591 2341

SuPer´s vice chairperson Harri Järvelin, 040 020 1564

Tehy´s chairperson Millariikka Rytkönen, interveiws through Special Advisor Mila Huovinen mila.huovinen@tehy.fi / 040 0540 005