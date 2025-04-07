The trade unions: The employers of the care sector demand their employees to be flexible and make them do endless overtime
The social and health services need sufficient resources in order for the patients to receive the best care also in the future. You have to invest in well-being at work, otherwise the employees are burdened and flee the sector
In the social and health services the personnel is continuously relied on to do overtime and be flexible. The situation has been going on like this for long, and many employees have voted with their feet and switched sectors. The continuous flexibility and long work efforts increase the burden of the work and considerably weaken the well-being at work.
The tiring of the carers affects the patient security directly: a tired and burdened employee makes mistakes more easily at work. The grey overtime is woefully common in the social and health sector. It is not registered officially, but it takes extra time from the employees to do their tasks. Overtime is also reflected in the rest of the life of the employees. Our members keep telling us that it is even more difficult to reach a balance between work and the rest of the life. Without sufficient rest and recovery the strain grows too big and can lead to sickness leave.
The savings pressure of today has driven the wellbeing services counties to an unbearable situation, where employees are fired short-sightedly. Therefore it is inevitable that the employers of the social and health sector and the political decision-makers identify the situation and secure the services sufficient resources. Only by doing so professional and motivated employees can give patients and customers the best care possible. This way security and welfare are guaranteed for everyone, both carers and those taken care of. Improving the work conditions for the professionals of the care and health sector is not just an investment in well-being at work, but also an investment in patient and customer security.
These days it is even more important to identify the significance of the care and health sector as a part of the security of supply and the overall security of the society. The health and welfare of all of us depend on the endurance of the care and health professionals. Therefore we as trade unions aim to promote an establishment of a directive for psychosocial risks in the European Union together with other European trade unions.
The trade unions of the Finnish public sector, JHL, Jyty, SuPer and Tehy, are participating in the campaign of the European umbrella organisation EPSU on the World Health Day, April 7 2025.
Extra information:
JHL´s Chief Executive Officer Mari Keturi, 050 461 9315
Jyty´s chairperson Jonna Voima, 050 591 2341
SuPer´s vice chairperson Harri Järvelin, 040 020 1564
Tehy´s chairperson Millariikka Rytkönen, interveiws through Special Advisor Mila Huovinen mila.huovinen@tehy.fi / 040 0540 005
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Suomen lähi- ja perushoitajaliitto SuPer
Ammattijärjestöt: Hoitoalan työnantajat vaativat työntekijöitä venymään ja teettävät ikuisia ylitöitä7.4.2025 10:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Sotepalvelut tarvitsevat riittävät resurssit, jotta potilaat voivat saada parasta hoitoa jatkossakin. Työhyvinvointiin on pakko satsata, muuten työntekijät kuormittuvat ja pakenevat alalta.
Hallituksen sakset kotihoitoa tarvitsevien vanhusten ja heidän hoitajiensa kimpussa28.3.2025 09:07:16 EET | Tiedote
Hallituksen esittämät säästötoimet kotihoidon palvelujen osalta pahentavat sekä palveluja tarvitsevien vanhusten että heidän hoitajiensa tilannetta. Kotihoidon palveluja saavat vanhukset ovat entistä huonokuntoisempia, eikä heidän palvelujaan voi enää parantaa digipalveluja lisäämällä hallituksen toivomalla tavalla. Tabletit, turvarannekkeet, lääke- ja ruoka-automaatit ovat jo monissa paikoissa käytössä, mutta ne eivät voi korvata hoitajaa, painottaa Suomen lähi- ja perushoitajaliitto SuPerin puheenjohtaja Päivi Inberg.
SuPerin Inberg: Vanhusten turvallisuus vaarantuu liian alhaisella henkilöstömitoituksella21.3.2025 09:58:20 EET | Tiedote
Suomen lähi- ja perushoitajaliitto SuPerin puheenjohtaja Päivi Inbergin mukaan vanhustenhoidon henkilöstömitoitusta on nostettava useimmissa vanhustenhoitoyksiköissä nykyisestä 0,6 minimitasosta, jotta voidaan turvata sekä vanhusten että hoitohenkilökunnan turvallisuus. THL:n arvioiden mukaan muistisairaiden vanhusten määrä on kasvussa, mikä lisää hoidon vaativuutta ja resurssitarpeita.
Tehy ja SuPer: Työolojen tasa-arvoa tulee lisätä myös tällä neuvottelukierroksella – lyhyempi työaika yötyötä tekeville11.3.2025 11:15:00 EET | Tiedote
Tehy ja SuPer sekä muut pääsopijajärjestöt aloittavat tänään työ- ja virkaehtosopimusneuvottelut Kunta- ja hyvinvointialuetyönantajat KT:n kanssa. Neuvottelujen piirissä on yhteensä noin puoli miljoonaa työntekijää.
SuPerin Inberg: Vanhustenhoidon ongelmia ei saa enää ohittaa25.2.2025 12:11:47 EET | Tiedote
Suomessa vanhustenhoidon palveluista on säästetty määrätietoisesti jo ainakin 15 vuotta, mikä on johtanut palvelujen heikentymiseen. Yhä useampi ikääntynyt jää ilman tarvitsemiaan vanhustenhoidon palveluita ympärivuorokautisessa hoidossa ja kotihoidossa. – Hoitoalan ongelmat ovat ratkaistavissa, jos poliittisilla päättäjillä on siihen halua, huomauttaa SuPerin puheenjohtaja Päivi Inberg. – Tilanne on jo kauan ollut huolestuttava.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme