Kutsu St1 Nordic Oy:n varsinaiseen yhtiökokoukseen

Consolidated key figures 2024 2023 Net sales, MEUR 7,960.7 8,209.6 Operating profit/loss, MEUR 171.9 185.4 Operating profit as % of net sales 2.2 2.3 Profit/loss for the financial period, MEUR 131.7 146.7 Return on equity % 9.4 11.0 Equity ratio 57.2 55.7 St1 Nordic Group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 8.0 billion euros, nearly at the level of the previous year's EUR 8.2 billion. The geographical distribution of net sales was 20.5% from Finland, 54% from Sweden, 25% from Norway, and 0.5% from the United Kingdom. St1 continued to expand strongly in the biogas field by combining the existing biogas business as well as its 19% share in Biokraft International AB into a joint company with HitecVision and Aneo Renewables Holdings AS. The company operates under the name St1 Biokraft. Its turnover is not consolidated in St1 Group. The Group's operating profit was EUR 171.9 million, which was EUR 13.4 million less than the previous year. Refining and wholesale margins were lower than the high level