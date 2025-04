Muotoilun kulta-aika, liike ja sadun maailma inspiroivat uusia julkisen taiteen teoksia

Free Art School’s 90th anniversary exhibition at HAM is a celebration of painting 10.4.2025 14:00:50 EEST | Press release

HAM’s new exhibition presents the history of the Free Art School and its significance in the development of Finnish painting and modernism. From the school’s early days to the present, the exhibition highlights the connections between the artists and the special spirit that has run through the Free Art School throughout its nine decades. The exhibition will be on display at HAM Helsinki Art Museum from 25 April 2025 to 4 January 2026.