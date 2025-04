Opintolainaa nostaneiden määrä laski vuonna 2024 toista vuotta peräkkäin

Approximately 35,000 students exceeded their income limit for student financial aid in 2024 – overpaid student financial aid can be paid back voluntarily before the end of April 3.4.2025 08:33:48 EEST | Press release

In 2024, approximately 35,000 students exceeded their income limit for student financial aid. These students have until the end of April to pay back financial aid they received in 2024 if they want to avoid the recovery process that will add a 7.5% increase to the amount they owe Kela.