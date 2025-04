Etla: Suomen kansantalouden ongelmat eivät selity yritysrahoituksen haasteilla – yritysten omissa kasvuhaluissa parantamisen varaa

Etla forecasts: Finland's downturn is over - EU defence budgets may save euro area growth amidst tariff turbulence 26.3.2025 09:05:00 EET | Tiedote

Finland's economy will stick to growth in the coming years. The bump in the road is already behind us and GDP will grow by 1.2% this year and 1.4% next year. International demand is recovering, but net exports are struggling. US tariffs cast a shadow over the outlook for international trade, but Europe's own infrastructure and defence spending compensates, at least partially, for potential export losses.