Karin Hellmanin retrospektiivi EMMAssa esittelee harvojen tunteman taiteilijan, joka uudisti suomalaista modernismia

EMMA’s new exhibition opens a new chapter in the history of Arte Povera 8.4.2025 10:01:00 EEST | Press release

Arte Povera – A New Chapter explores the work of women artists inspired by the Arte Povera movement, which emerged in Italy in the 1960s. The exhibition celebrates the power of modest materials through the work of more than 20 international artists. In addition to showcasing contemporary creators, it also features artists who were active during the early days of the movement. The exhibition creates an international context for the concurrent retrospective of Karin Hellman, which opens at EMMA at the same time. Both exhibitions will be on view at EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art from 9 April 2025 to 1 February 2026.