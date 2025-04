Finnish Gaming Experts and Magic Mondayz Join Forces to Support iGaming Companies Entering Finland

Finnish Gaming Experts and Magic Mondayz have entered into a strategic partnership to enhance their service offerings for gaming companies entering the Finnish market. Through this collaboration, Finnish Gaming Experts will refer Magic Mondayz for C-suite and marketing positions, along with HR consulting and employer branding services.

“Throughout my years in iGaming, I’ve personally relied on Magic Mondayz for hiring top talent to my teams and have even landed two jobs through them. Their speed and quality in recruitment are unmatched, making this partnership a natural fit,” says Marko Arpiainen, Founding Partner of Finnish Gaming Experts. “With this collaboration, we further strengthen our position as a one-stop shop for gaming companies looking to enter and grow in Finland.”



“Having known the founders of Finnish Gaming Experts for years, I’m thrilled to officially join forces with such a trusted and experienced team. By forming this strategic partnership, we’re able to combine our strengths and offer gaming companies the keys to success—strategic marketing and local expertise from Finnish Gaming Experts, and world-class recruitment, employer branding, and HR consulting from Magic Mondayz. Together, we’re here to help companies build high-performing teams and make a powerful entrance into the Finnish market.” — Emmi Pitkänen, Director at Magic Mondayz



Magic Mondayz - Recruiting Top Talent for the iGaming Industry and Beyond

Founded by in-house recruiters with a deep understanding of the digital landscape, Magic Mondayz delivers tailor-made, high-quality recruitment and headhunting services across the globe. While we support a variety of digital sectors, our core expertise lies in the Gaming industry—recruiting for C-level, Marketing, Product, Sales, Data, and Tech roles. We’ve partnered with some of the most innovative gaming companies worldwide, helping them scale with the right talent to drive long-term success.

Finnish Gaming Experts – Marketing and Branding Professionals

The founding team of Finnish Gaming Experts consists of marketing and communication professionals from various industries, with expertise ranging from executive-level marketing to the gaming sector. The company provides strategic support, market entry services, and comprehensive brand management across all channels, helping gaming companies establish a strong and positive presence as the Finnish market opens. Finnish Gaming Experts are committed to responsible marketing and regulatory compliance.

By combining their expertise, the two companies can now provide gaming operators with a comprehensive service package, seamlessly integrating recruitment, HR consulting, and employer branding with marketing and brand strategy. This ensures that gaming companies entering Finland have access to both the best talent and the most effective market positioning.

Inquiries and further information:

Marko Arpiainen, Founding partner: marko@finnishgamingexperts.com