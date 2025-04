Spondan vastuullisuuskatsaus 2024 – GRESB Global Sector Leader saavutti etuajassa merkittävän ilmastotavoitteensa ja jatkoi pitkäjänteistä vastuullisuustyötään

International law firm Bird & Bird signs lease with Sponda for Signe office development in the heart of Helsinki 3.2.2025 12:00:00 EET | Press release

Sponda Ltd, one of Finland’s leading real estate asset management companies, has signed an agreement with Bird & Bird, which will see the international law firm occupy new office space at the Signe office building at Mannerheimintie 14. Currently under construction and due to be completed at the end of 2026, the agreement means that approximately 80% of office space at Signe has already been pre-let, demonstrating the strong demand for high quality office space in Helsinki's city center.