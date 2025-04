Matts Rosenberg Solidiumin toimitusjohtajaksi

Solidium Oy’s financial statements review: Solidium invested in ICEYE and divested Mandatum and Kemira holdings, paid approximately EUR 580 million as dividend to the Finnish State 6.2.2025 09:31:07 EET | Press release

Solidium’s equity holdings yielded a return of -0.4 percent for the financial period from 1 July 2023 to 31 December 2024. Konecranes and Nokia were the best-performing holdings, whereas Anora and Outokumpu had the weakest performance. The return on Solidium’s equity holdings for the last six months (1 July 2024 – 31 December 2024) was -2.1 percent, while the return for the full year 2024 was 4.8 percent. The value of the equity holdings stood at approximately EUR 6,867 million as of 31 December 2024. During the financial period, Solidium distributed approximately EUR 580 million in profits to the State.