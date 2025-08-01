A new direction for Vanajalinna under the leadership of top chef Tuomas Vierelä - aiming for a top 50 listing and the status of Finland's best hotel restaurant
Bon Group Oy and Vanajanlinna Group Oy merged in March 2025, and as part of the growth story, top chef Tuomas Vierelä will become the Head Chef of Vanajanlinna from August 2025. Vierelä brings the vision and expertise that will take the restaurant to a new level.
“Tuomas Vierelä has worked as the Head Chef at the prestigious Michelin-starred restaurant Olo. While in charge of the kitchens of Restaurant Olo, Olo Garden and Restaurant Särkänlinna, his responsibility was to ensure a high-level gastronomic experience and to lead the kitchen teams. He has demonstrated solid expertise in both developing restaurant concepts and modernizing Finnish food culture. I am delighted that with his help we will be able to bring new dimensions to the unique food offering of Vanajanlinna’s properties. Vierelä’s professionalism and ability to combine tradition with innovative approaches make him the most significant Chef in the history of Vanajanlinna’s kitchen,” says Ville Puustinen, CEO of Bon Group Oy.
"Vanajanlinna offers a unique setting for gastronomy and it is a great honor for me to be able to develop its food product to the next level. I want to focus on strongly modernized classics that emphasize seasons and seasonal thinking. In addition, my goal is to increase the use of high-quality Finnish ingredients so that we can offer customers experiences that celebrate the best of Finnish nature," describes Tuomas Vierelä.
"Vanajanlinna's customers can expect innovative taste experiences that combine tradition and the excellence of modern culinary art. In the short term, we aim to achieve the status of the best hotel restaurant in Finland and for Vanajanlinna's Carl Wilhelm restaurant to rise to the top 50 list of restaurants. I am very pleased that the owners of Bon Group have the vision and courage to commit to the fact that in the long term we will focus on raising the standard of our restaurants even further towards other possible significant merits and that we will be able to put Häme and Vanajanlinna on the world map as a food tourism destination," Vierelä commented on his appointment.
Ville PuustinenCEOBon Group OyPuh:+358 41 310 6243Puh:+358 41 310 6243ville@bongroup.fi
Tuomas ViereläHead Chef at Vanajanlinna from 1.8.2025Puh:+358 40 150 2524
About Bon Group
Bon Group Oy is a national experience hospitality group that is committed to developing its operations sustainably. The company's goal is to offer the best experience and encounter on the market at each of its locations. The company was previously known as Pro Restaurants Oy, which renewed its brand in November 2024 to Bon Group Oy at the end of the investment round. In March 2025, Vanajanlinna Oy became part of Bon Group. Bon Group Oy continues to implement its growth strategy, growing both organically and by acquiring cash-flow positive well-known restaurants for its portfolio. The company aims to become the largest privately owned restaurant company in Finland. The company's goal is a turnover level of 50 million euros by 2033.
The company's owners are Ville Puustinen, Mikko Rosendahl, Kalle Rovanperä, Erno Vainanen, HPV-Invest Oy, Vekka Invest Oy, PNT Group Oy, Fredman Capital Oy, Matu Capital Oy, Momentin Group Oy, Lynx Rave Invest Oy, Juha Salminen, Mika Walkamo and Marko Majamäki.
