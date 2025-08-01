A new direction for Vanajalinna under the leadership of top chef Tuomas Vierelä - aiming for a top 50 listing and the status of Finland's best hotel restaurant

“Tuomas Vierelä has worked as the Head Chef at the prestigious Michelin-starred restaurant Olo. While in charge of the kitchens of Restaurant Olo, Olo Garden and Restaurant Särkänlinna, his responsibility was to ensure a high-level gastronomic experience and to lead the kitchen teams. He has demonstrated solid expertise in both developing restaurant concepts and modernizing Finnish food culture. I am delighted that with his help we will be able to bring new dimensions to the unique food offering of Vanajanlinna’s properties. Vierelä’s professionalism and ability to combine tradition with innovative approaches make him the most significant Chef in the history of Vanajanlinna’s kitchen,” says Ville Puustinen, CEO of Bon Group Oy.

"Vanajanlinna offers a unique setting for gastronomy and it is a great honor for me to be able to develop its food product to the next level. I want to focus on strongly modernized classics that emphasize seasons and seasonal thinking. In addition, my goal is to increase the use of high-quality Finnish ingredients so that we can offer customers experiences that celebrate the best of Finnish nature," describes Tuomas Vierelä.

"Vanajanlinna's customers can expect innovative taste experiences that combine tradition and the excellence of modern culinary art. In the short term, we aim to achieve the status of the best hotel restaurant in Finland and for Vanajanlinna's Carl Wilhelm restaurant to rise to the top 50 list of restaurants. I am very pleased that the owners of Bon Group have the vision and courage to commit to the fact that in the long term we will focus on raising the standard of our restaurants even further towards other possible significant merits and that we will be able to put Häme and Vanajanlinna on the world map as a food tourism destination," Vierelä commented on his appointment.