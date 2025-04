Nobia Finland Oy siirtää tuotantonsa Tanskaan

Nobia Finland Oy Initiates change negotiations 20.2.2025 10:15:00 EET | Press release

To enhance competitiveness and long-term profitability of the Finnish kitchen brand Novart, Nobia Finland Oy has today initiated change negotiations with local employees. As part of this process, the company is evaluating various options, including the potential transfer of local production from Nastola to another Nordic manufacturing facility.