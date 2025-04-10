Membrane technology for recovering nutrients, reactor physics code that has conquered the world and top team from Oulu win new technology awards
The three awards of the ITU award family are presented for the first time this year. Three juries, chaired by Elina Hiltunen, Outi Krause and Katja Toropainen, gave the awards to the membrane technology of NPHarvest, VTT’s Serpent reactor physics code and the IEM research unit at the University of Oulu.
The winners of the new ITU Technology Awards of the Academic Engineers and Architects in Finland TEK and Tekniska Föreningen i Finland TFiF are NPHarvest, the research team developing the Serpent code at VTT and the Industrial Engineering and Management (IEM) research unit at the University of Oulu. The awards are presented on 10th April in Helsinki.
Fertilizer raw materials from wastewater
The Breakthrough Award is given to an innovation that has brought something new to the field of technology. Breakthrough Award winner NPHarvest has developed a new membrane technology for capturing nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater and recycling them into raw materials, for example for fertilizers.
“The team has been working on this for a long time and has produced new, ground-breaking research. In particular, the fact that the solution can capture up to 90% of the nutrients in wastewater demonstrates its effectiveness. The high recovery rate and low energy consumption make this innovation a highly potential large-scale solution,” says Elina Hiltunen, Chair of the Breakthrough Award jury.
One of the world’s best known nuclear codes
The Cornerstone Award is given to authors of scientifically and commercially meritorious research. VTT’s Serpent code is a new-generation calculation code for modelling neutron and photon transport and interactions. It is one of the most widely used and internationally best known tools for computational modelling of nuclear reactors. The award is given to the research team currently developing the code.
“Serpent’s user community consists of more than 200 universities and research organisations, including MIT and Cambridge. Its commercial version is used by dozens of companies, which shows its significance and reliability in the field,” said Outi Krause, Chair of the Cornerstone Award jury.
Academic teamwork at its best
The winner of the Forerunners Award is a team that has engaged in versatile and productive teamwork: the Industrial Engineering and Management (IEM) research unit at the University of Oulu.
The research unit has succeeded in creating a diverse work community that delivers high-quality results. Developing the well-being of the unit’s work and study community is particularly commendable, given that resources have been decreasing in the academic world for a long time, says the award jury.
“The long-term development of activities has produced tangible results, such as low stress levels and high job satisfaction among staff. In addition, the unit is making a clear and concrete effort to promote the inclusion and integration of students and international talent, among others,” says Katja Toropainen, Chair of the Forerunners Award jury.
TEK and TFiF want to reward competence in Finland and make it visible through the ITU Awards. There was an open call for applications for the awards. The next application period will open in November 2025. More information: www.tek.fi/itu-awards
Yhteyshenkilöt
Breakthrough Award
NPHarvest: Burak Yirmibesoglu, Business Developer, burak@npharvest.fi
Chair of the jury: Elina Hiltunen, elina.futurist@gmail.com
Cornerstone Award
VTT: Jaakko Leppänen, Research Professor, Reactor Safety, jaakko.leppanen@vtt.fi
Chair of the jury: Outi Krause, outi.krause@aalto.fi
Forerunners Award
IEM research unit at the University of Oulu: Harri Haapasalo, head of the research unit, harri.haapasalo@oulu.fi
Chair of the jury: Katja Toropainen, katja@inklusiiv.com
Kuvat
Liitteet
Linkit
ITU Technology Awards
TEK and TFiF want to reward competence in Finland and make it visible through the ITU Awards. There was an open call for applications for the awards. The next application period will open in November 2025. More information: www.tek.fi/itu-awards
Academic Engineers and Architects in Finland TEK is a trade union for engineers, architects, and those who have a university degree in technology or natural sciences, or who are studying these fields.
Tekniska Föreningen i Finland TFiF is the only organization in Finland for Swedish-speaking engineers, architects, and students in these fields.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Tekniikan akateemiset - TEK
Nya teknologipriser går till membranteknik som samlar råvaror, en reaktorfysikkod som har erövrat världen och ett toppteam från Uleåborg10.4.2025 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
ITU-prisfamiljen består av tre priser som delas ut för första gången i år. Prisjuryerna, som leds av Elina Hiltunen, Outi Krause och Katja Toropainen, premierade NPHarvests membranteknik, VTT:s reaktorfysikkod Serpent och forskningsenheten för produktionsekonomi vid Uleåborgs universitet.
Raaka-aineita keräävä kalvoteknologia, maailmaa valloittanut reaktorifysiikkakoodi ja huipputiimi Oulusta voittivat uudet teknologiapalkinnot10.4.2025 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Kolmesta palkinnosta koostuva ITU-palkintoperhe jaetaan tänä vuonna ensimmäistä kertaa. Elina Hiltusen, Outi Krausen ja Katja Toropaisen vetämät palkintoraadit myönsivät palkinnot NPHarvestin kalvoteknologialle, VTT:n Serpent-reaktorifysiikkakoodille ja Oulun yliopiston tuotantotalouden tutkimusyksikölle.
Joka neljäs vastavalmistunut DI ja arkkitehti ei usko jäävänsä Suomeen2.4.2025 07:23:00 EEST | Tiedote
Kaikkiaan neljännes valmistuneista diplomi-insinööreistä ja arkkitehdeistä näki itsensä työskentelevän ulkomailla viiden vuoden kuluttua valmistumisesta. Luku on tätäkin korkeampi niillä, joiden kansalaisuus on muu kuin Suomi.
Arto Timperistä Tekniikan akateemisten uusi puheenjohtaja21.3.2025 14:05:26 EET | Tiedote
Tekniikan akateemiset TEKin valtuusto valitsi automaatiotekniikan tohtori Arto Timperin uudeksi TEKin hallituksen puheenjohtajaksi.
Diplomi-insinöörin mediaanipalkka koheni 5 732 euroon – Ylin johto ansaitsi ensi kertaa yli 10 000 euroa15.1.2025 07:55:06 EET | Tiedote
Tekniikan akateemiset TEKin työmarkkinatutkimuksen mukaan selvästi tavallisin syy palkankorotukselle oli tälläkin kertaa työehtosopimuksessa sovittu yleiskorotus.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki tiedotepalvelussa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme